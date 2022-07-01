Tsitsipas fancies a snog and Salah signs new deal – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association July 1 2022, 6.28pm Stefanos Tsitsipas was brushing up on the local lingo at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 1. Wimbledon Stefanos Tsitsipas was brushing up on the local lingo. Fancy a cuppa and a snog? @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QfDrFOWvju— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) July 1, 2022 Serena Williams was keeping busy away from the court after her first-round exit. Excited to be at @BlackTechWeek with @lightshipfound this year as they empower Black founders everywhere.Signup at https://t.co/M2vWmav9Bc #BTW22. pic.twitter.com/lhAdj2Jgh7— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 1, 2022 Liam Broady’s celebration earned him a new fan. 🤣🤣🙌🏻🙌🏻 what a guy! Can’t wait for tomorrow!! You got all our support bro!! Cammmmmm on sannnn 💙🎾 https://t.co/jguctFP43e— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 1, 2022 Katie Boulter also had football on her mind, representing England ahead of Euro 2022. 🏴 @Lionesses shirt, Lioness spirit #Wimbledon | @katiecboulter pic.twitter.com/4PGOYXx3AR— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2022 Football Big news from Liverpool. 😍#SalahStays pic.twitter.com/SRLBtLiw6K— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 1, 2022 🖊 @MoSalah you little 🕺🏻pic.twitter.com/0W3qP19CNF— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 1, 2022 July 1 also meant new signings could become official. It's official 🔥 #WelcomeRicharlison pic.twitter.com/pC6IOv2kLp— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 1, 2022 ✨✍️ #JotaAnnounced! #CelticFC is 𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙙 to announce the permanent signing of Jota from Benfica.Welcome home, Jota! 🇵🇹🍀— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 1, 2022 We are pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno on a three-year deal 🧤Welcome to City, Stefan! 💙Read more ⤵️— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 1, 2022 Richarlison said goodbye. It's very difficult to say goodbye to a place that has become my home; fans who welcomed as if I were one of them; and a club that treated me kindly and helped me develop my sense of community and empathy. Neighter all the love I have is enough to thank you. Love you!💙🥺 pic.twitter.com/8V7Wvgdoer— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) July 1, 2022 Manchester City celebrated the anniversaries of previous deals. #OnThisDay five years ago, we signed Ederson! 🧤Take a look back at some of his top saves ⛔️#ManCity pic.twitter.com/lv75PpDsRg— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 1, 2022 5️⃣ years ago today, we signed @BernardoCSilva! 🇵🇹🤩#ManCity | #OnThisDay 2017 pic.twitter.com/G73AFlYlw8— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 1, 2022 Then ⏩ NowFour years of Hempo! 🔥🤩#ManCity | #OnThisDay 2018 pic.twitter.com/rLygRaqEyX— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 1, 2022 A new ‘do for Allan Saint-Maximin? 🇫🇷👑 pic.twitter.com/MrGO6z6aLb— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 1, 2022 Top bombing. A story in four parts. pic.twitter.com/rjnye9jzLG— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 1, 2022 The Lionesses celebrated. G⚽️⚽️d m⚽️rning fr⚽️m our goal scorers 😉 pic.twitter.com/298ZvLMFYU— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 1, 2022 Hearts paid tribute to their war heroes. On the 1st July 1916 four @jamtarts players who were members of 16th Battalion Royal Scots were killed in action on the first day of the Battle of the Somme.Duncan CurrieErnest EllisJimmy Hawthorn (played in 1899)Harry WattieRest in Peace Boys pic.twitter.com/17tz8MxiVs— Hearts Heritage (@Hearts_Heritage) July 1, 2022 Lest we forget ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BYbjBLUApz— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) July 1, 2022 New threads. 🟣😍 Thoughts, #RMFans?@edermilitao | @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/g026CI0dZL— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 1, 2022 Everton x @hummel1923: 2022/23 🔵— Everton (@Everton) July 1, 2022 The fabric of our club. 💛#WatfordFC | @KelmeUK pic.twitter.com/TQmgqGI3VL— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 1, 2022 Like it, @JohnSwift8? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YIIvkLyrcT— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 1, 2022 Bird is the word. pic.twitter.com/KUeJ32gEFW— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 1, 2022 Striker day. Happy B̶i̶r̶t̶h̶ Strikerday!Today we celebrate the birthday of two legends. Happy birthday @PatrickKluivert and @RvN1776! ✨ pic.twitter.com/9J1FM7fTGu— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) July 1, 2022 Cricket England newcomer Issy Wong reflected on a special moment. It doesn’t get much more special than receiving you’re first England cap from your childhood hero. @KBrunt26 thank you for inspiring me to play the game in the same way you have ❤️ https://t.co/GEjg269KHI— Issy Wong (@Wongi95) July 1, 2022 India duo Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja earned plaudits. Simply awesome @RishabhPant17!Well done.👏Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9ACuhVlGTT— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2022 Nathan Lyon scored a top-10 hit. Nathan Lyon joins the elusive top-10 club 🙌#SLvAUS | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/kblO1tzphX— ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2022 Already a subscriber? 