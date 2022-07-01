Vincent Kompany returns to Manchester City and tempts two players to Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vincent Kompany returns to Manchester City and tempts two players to Burnley

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 6.44pm
CJ Egan-Riley has joined Burnley on a four-year deal (Martin Ricketts/PA)
New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has returned to former club Manchester City to sign under-23 captain CJ Egan-Riley on a permanent deal and fellow defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan.

Nineteen-year-old Egan-Riley, who has agreed a four-year deal, made Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup debuts last season and has represented England at every level from Under-15s to Under-19s.

England Under-21 international Harwood-Bellis had a loan spell under Kompany at Anderlecht last season.

The 20-year-old, who has played eight times for City, has also had spells on loan at Blackburn and Stoke.

Huddersfield Town v Stoke City – Sky Bet Championship – The John Smith’s Stadium
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, pictured during his loan spell at Stoke (PA)

Regarding his third and fourth signings since being confirmed as Sean Dyche’s successor last month, Kompany said: “CJ is a player we have been watching closely for a long time. He is a promising and talented footballer with an excellent mindset and attitude.

“CJ has shown a real hunger and he wants to learn and succeed at Burnley. He fits perfectly into our culture and he is a fantastic addition to our squad.

“I am looking forward to working with Taylor once again, and I know first-hand the qualities he will bring to the group.

“Taylor is a fantastic player and leader with a tremendous mentality that fits within our culture, and he knows exactly what the Championship is all about.”

The pair follow defender Luke McNally and midfielder Scott Twine through the door at Burnley as Kompany assembles a squad to try to regain their Premier League status after relegation last season.

