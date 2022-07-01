Brennan Johnson signs new four-deal with Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brennan Johnson signs new four-deal with Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 8.50pm
Brennan Johnson has signed a new contract to stay at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brennan Johnson has signed a new contract to stay at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales international Brennan Johnson has signed a new four-year contract with Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

Johnson, 21, scored 19 goals for Forest last season to help them earn promotion via the play-offs and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and then went on to help Wales reach their first World Cup finals in 64 years as he bagged his first international goal against Belgium last month.

All that came in his first full season in the Forest squad after the academy graduate spent the previous campaign on loan at Lincoln.

He attracted attention from Premier League clubs last January but can now fulfil his top-flight ambitions with his hometown club.

“Brennan was instrumental in our success last year and he’s got the potential to make a big impact in our return to the Premier League,” Forest head coach Steve Cooper said.

“He’s spent his entire footballing life with Nottingham Forest and everyone at the club is very proud at what he’s achieved to date. However, at just 21-years-old, his best days are ahead of him and he has a very high ceiling at what he could achieve.

“With that in mind, we’re all delighted that he has committed himself to Nottingham Forest long term.”

Johnson, who joined Forest aged eight, said: “Just wanted to say that firstly the support that I’ve felt from the fans last season was unbelievable. Playing for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League was always my dream growing up and now it’s going to happen.

“It has been an unbelievable journey from the academy to the first team and I want to thank the manager, all the staff and the whole board for believing in me and giving me the confidence to go out on the pitch and show what I can do.

“I’m really excited for this new season and feeling the energy from the fans out on the City Ground which I’m sure will be something special.”

