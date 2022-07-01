Newcastle complete signing of Sven Botman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle complete signing of Sven Botman

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 8.53pm
Sven Botman has completed his move to Newcastle (John Walton/PA)
Newcastle have completed the signing of Dutch defender Sven Botman from Lille for an undisclosed fee.

The Magpies had announced on Tuesday they had agreed a deal in principle for the 22-year-old centre-back, who has now completed the formalities of a deal worth a reported £35million, signing a five-year contract.

Newcastle have stepped up their recruitment drive since the arrival of sporting director Dan Ashworth and Botman has become the club’s third signing of the summer following the permanent deal for Matt Targett and the arrival of goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Botman said: “I’m really happy – delighted – and I can’t wait to start this new adventure. This is the best day of my life, to sign a contract with Newcastle United. It’s a day I’ve worked hard for and I’m very excited.

“Newcastle had a long-term plan to get to the top, for both me and for the club, and they play in the Premier League, which is the best league in Europe. The whole package is just perfect. I’m looking forward now to meeting the fans and also my new team-mates.”

Head coach Eddie Howe added: “I’m delighted Sven is joining us. He is technically very good, physically very good and has a great attitude.

“At 22, he already has solid experience at the top level but he is at a great age to grow with this team. I am looking forward to getting to work with him and seeing him with his new team-mates.”

Newcastle are now expected to continue their search for more attacking options and have been linked with Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

