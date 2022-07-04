Football rumours: Manchester United to rival Arsenal for Paulo Dybala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Manchester United to rival Arsenal for Paulo Dybala

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.48am
Manchester United are set to enter the race for former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United are set to enter the race for former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United are set to enter the race for former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. Quoting La Repubblica, the Daily Star says the Red Devils are keen to enter the market for the 28-year-old, who is a primary transfer target of Premier League rivals Arsenal. Napoli have also been linked with the Argentinian.

Chelsea v Ajax – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez (John Walton/PA)

Staying with United, the Red Devils are also reportedly in the hunt for another Arsenal target in Lisandro Martinez. The Sun, via The Athletic, says United and Martinez have entered advanced talks over a potential move from Ajax, while the Gunners have had three bids for the 24-year-old turned down.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reports Leeds and AC Milan have made transfer enquiries for Sassuolo midfielder Hamed Traore. Citing Corriere dello Sport, the paper says Traore is believed to be on Leeds’ shortlist for a replacement for Raphinha, though Sassuolo are in no hurry to let the 22-year-old midfielder go.

Wales v USA – International Friendly – Liberty Stadium
Tyler Adams in action for USA (David Davies/PA)

The Daily Mail reports Leeds have also made a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams. Talks have begun over a potential £12m deal for the 22-year-old US international.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are both interested in Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bernardo Silva: Portuguese outlet Sport says the Manchester City midfielder is eager to join Barcelona.

Joao Palhinha: Fulham have agreed a £20m deal with Sporting Lisbon for the 26-year-old midfielder, according to Sky Sports.

