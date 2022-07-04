Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.48am
Rafael Nadal continues his quest for a calendar grand slam on day eight at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will grace Centre Court on day eight of the Championships in Wimbledon.

Former SW19 winner Simona Halep will also play on the biggest stage at the All England Club in a last-16 battle with fourth seed Paula Badosa.

But with this year being the first when matches were scheduled on the middle Sunday, what used to be known as ‘Manic Monday’ will be a lot less hectic.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the start of the second week.

Order of Play

Brit watch

TENNIS Wimbledon
British players in 2022 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)

Match of the Day

Second up on Centre Court sees 2019 winner Simona Halep take on world number four Paula Badosa, who has only made the quarter-finals of a grand slam once before.

The only meeting between the pair took place at the Madrid Open in April where Halep eased to a straight-sets victory. It should be a different story this time with Badosa feeling a lot more comfortable on grass now, but you can never bet against 30-year-old Halep on the lawn.

Fourth of July celebrations in SW19

Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe saw their Wimbledon campaigns finish on Sunday – while Venus Williams’ shock return in the mixed doubles also ended on day seven of the Championships – but the other United States players still involved in singles at SW19 get the chance to play on their Independence Day.

Brandon Nakashima faces Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court first up while Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova will both hope to provide fireworks on Court One.

Weather

