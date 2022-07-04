Jamie Murray and Venus Williams beaten by British pair in mixed doubles epic By Press Association July 4 2022, 10.48am Jamie Murray and Venus Williams went out in round two (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jamie Murray and Venus Williams are out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles after losing a marathon second-round encounter to Britain’s Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett. The fledgling partnership had five match points in an epic deciding tie-break but ended up losing it 18-16. O’Mara and Barnett finally converted their fifth match point to seal a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (16) victory in two hours and 12 minutes. Alicia Barnett and Jonny O’Mara, top, celebrate their victory (Steven Paston/PA) The defeat means Scot Murray and American Williams did not manage to emulate siblings Andy and Serena, who reached the third round when they teamed up in 2019. Williams, 42, had not played competitively since last August but requested a wild card to appear at the Championships for a 24th year. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Arbroath ace Jonny O’Mara out of men’s Wimbledon doubles Wimbledon week two: Britain’s hopes ride on Cameron ‘Nozza’ Norrie Wimbledon day seven: Cameron Norrie moves on and a late night for Novak Djokovic Arbroath star Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett win epic Wimbledon clash with Jamie Murray and Venus Williams