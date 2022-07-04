In-form Jonny Bairstow leads England charge against India in Edgbaston decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

In-form Jonny Bairstow leads England charge against India in Edgbaston decider

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.50am
Jonny Bairstow continued his superb form (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonny Bairstow continued his superb form (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jonny Bairstow’s outstanding form continued as he dashed towards yet another century to keep England in the deciding Edgbaston Test against India.

Fresh from back-to-back hundreds in a career-best series against New Zealand, and four overall this year, Bairstow raced to 91 not out in his side’s 200 for six on the third morning in Birmingham.

Bairstow hit 12 fours and two sixes as he turned a difficult start into a dominant outing but Ben Stokes’ attempts to impose himself on a high-class seam attack were less successful.

He was dropped on 18 and 25 but did not heed his warnings, caught from the very next ball after his second reprieve.

England were in a hole at the start of the day, resuming 332 behind on 84 for five and with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to contend with.

Shami bowled a wonderful, luckless spell from the Pavilion End and could have brought an early end to Bairstow’s stay on several occasions.

He beat both edges as he extracted lavish seam movement, with Bairstow hanging by his fingertips at times. An animated exchange with Virat Kohli at slip appeared to steel his resolve and he suddenly began to locate the middle of the bat.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes was dropped twice during an eventful stay at the crease (Mike Egerton/PA)

With Stokes slightly frenetic at the other end, Bairstow found a groove – leaning hard into a couple of drives before going aerial with two dismissive blows down the ground.

Shami almost got his reward when Stokes stepped down the pitch and skied a fat leading edge to cover. But Shardul Thakur never looked comfortable despite having plenty of time to settle and fumbled, to Stokes’ relief and the crowd’s evident delight.

Bairstow rubbed salt into the seamer’s wounds by slamming the next two balls for four, one flicked over square leg and the next blasted straight and true.

Stokes wanted to join in the assault but was a beat or two behind his partner and got lucky again when he thrashed Thakur straight to Bumrah at mid-off. The India skipper made a hash of it, juggling it in slow motion, but he was about to get the chance to make amends.

Emboldened by his fortune, Stokes went for the same shot again, this time hitting a little harder and a little straighter, but was brilliantly caught by Bumrah diving to his left.

Stokes reacted by throwing his head back and laughing but at 149 for six in reply to 416, England were still in trouble.

Bairstow is making a habit of turning around sticky situations, though, and he continued to make the running with Sam Billings in support.

Mohammed Siraj and Thakur did not have the means to keep him quiet, with Bairstow ruthless off his pads and fearless against anything short.

Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur dropped Stokes but did later dismiss the England captain (Mike Egerton/PA)

The boundary count continued to rise as he flicked to square leg, threaded to third man and twice hammered pulls for six.

He was given lbw on on 89, but successfully reviewed due to an inside edge, and was just nine short of his ton when rain brought an early lunch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier