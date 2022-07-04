Liverpool new boy Fabio Carvalho ‘didn’t need any persuading’ to join Reds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool new boy Fabio Carvalho ‘didn’t need any persuading’ to join Reds

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.50am
Fabio Carvalho was all ears when he learned of Liverpool’s interest in him (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Fabio Carvalho was all ears when he learned of Liverpool’s interest in him (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Fabio Carvalho revealed he was itching to sign for Liverpool upon learning he had caught their eye.

The 19-year-old has now officially completed his move to the Reds from Fulham, having been unable to make the switch at the end of the January transfer window as a medical and formal paperwork could not be concluded.

But the Portuguese winger, who scored 10 goals in 36 matches last season to help the Cottagers seal an immediate return to the Premier League, was in no doubt where he would end up this summer.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to be here at one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. So, I’m just happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” he said on www.liverpoolfc.com.

“Once you hear that Liverpool are interested, there’s only one thought in your mind, which is to join them and try to be in and around the team. Hopefully I can achieve big things.

“I spoke with everyone, and the manager, and it just felt so natural. When things become natural it’s just so much easier to make a decision.”

He added: “I don’t think you really need any persuasion to become a Liverpool player because of how big the club is.”

Carvalho, born in Lisbon before moving with his family to England in his youth, will wear the number 28 shirt for Jurgen Klopp’s side and was speaking at his unveiling on Sunday ahead of the first day of pre-season on Monday.

The teenager will join fellow summer arrivals Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay and believes his experiences under Marco Silva at Fulham were an ideal breeding ground for what awaits him on Merseyside.

“Marco Silva, the way he plays football and made us play football, is more like attacking football and getting goals, which is similar to how Liverpool play, which is to score goals and dominate games,” he added.

“That’s what I’m here to do, to be able to help the team with my assists, creativity and goals. I’m looking forward to it.”

