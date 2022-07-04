Millwall land Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leeds central defender Charlie Cresswell has signed a season-long loan deal at Millwall.

The 19-year-old becomes the Sky Bet Championship club’s fourth summer signing after Zian Flemming, George Honeyman and Benik Afobe.

“I’m delighted to be here and I’ll be giving my all for this club,” Cresswell told the official Millwall website.

“From this moment in time I’m a Millwall player and I’ll be doing everything I can to help this club.”

Cresswell made his Leeds debut in a Carabao Cup tie in September 2020 and has played seven times for the Yorkshire outfit.