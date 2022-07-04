See you in Austria – Zhou Guanyu ‘keener than ever’ to resume racing after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
See you in Austria – Zhou Guanyu ‘keener than ever’ to resume racing after crash

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 3.50pm
Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu slides towards the barrier after a collision at the start of the British Grand Prix (Tim Goode/PA)
Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu slides towards the barrier after a collision at the start of the British Grand Prix (Tim Goode/PA)

Zhou Guanyu is set to return to his Alfa Romeo cockpit at next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix – just five days after he was involved in one of the most spectacular crashes in recent memory.

The 23-year-old Chinese rookie revealed he is “keener than ever” to get back behind the wheel of his Formula One machine after he emerged unscathed from a horrendous opening-corner accident at Silverstone.

Zhou ended up trapped between a steel barrier and metal catch fencing after he was flipped upside down and out of control at 160mph.

But after he was extracted from his wrecked car, and taken to the on-track medical centre, Zhou was declared medically fit by the FIA. It is not anticipated that he will have to undergo any additional tests to prove he is ready to race next weekend.

“Hi everyone and thank you for all the kind messages,” tweeted Zhou on Monday. “I want to to thank the marshals and the medical team at Silverstone – they were really fantastic.

“I’m keener than ever to get back on track. See you guys in Austria.”

Numerous videos posted to social media by shocked fans in the Abbey grandstand captured the full force of the jaw-dropping accident.

Zhou Guanyu is set to compete at the next round in Austria this weekend
Zhou Guanyu is set to compete at the next round in Austria this weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Zhou’s shunt marked an explosive start to the Silverstone race which also saw five people storm the track. It is understood the protesters, from the Just Stop Oil group, were regular ticket holders.

Former England striker Gary Lineker sided with the climate activists, who were detained by police, tweeting: “If it’s not already too late, history will look back very favourably on these people.”

But Sky F1 pundit, and former driver, Martin Brundle took umbrage with Lineker’s tweet, replying: “Gary please don’t encourage this reckless behaviour.

“They’d have been sliced into 100 pieces and fans, marshals and drivers were wholly at risk of injury and death. We already had one lucky escape.

“I totally 100 per cent support freedom of speech and opinion, but do it responsibly.”

