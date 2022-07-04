Accrington chairman Andy Holt wants to leave EFL’s iFollow streaming service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Accrington chairman Andy Holt wants to leave EFL’s iFollow streaming service

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 4.34pm Updated: July 4 2022, 4.36pm
Accrington chairman Andy Holt has criticised the EFL (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Accrington chairman Andy Holt says his club will no longer be a part of the iFollow streaming service, describing it as a “deliberately flawed concept”.

Holt wrote to EFL chairman Rick Parry on Monday and published the letter on Twitter.

He has criticised the income distribution model, which allows the club selling the streaming pass to take all the revenue from it. For instance, if Accrington hosted Derby in League One, all revenue from passes sold to Derby fans would go to the Rams.

“I write to inform you that ASFC wants no part of your iFollow operation and as such insists the EFL ceases offering streams of our club with immediate effect,” Holt’s letter began.

“When the EFL started this deliberately flawed concept, Accrington Stanley were amongst the clubs that refused to join, which was our right.

“Later the EFL board threatened my club with loss of income if we didn’t join its project. It was coercion at a time when the club was just recovering from near bankruptcy.”

Holt said he was informed two days before the EFL’s summer conference last month that there would be a vote on iFollow, to which he objected because he was unable to attend to put his argument.

League One clubs discussed the subject at the conference and then a large majority of those clubs voted the following day to make it compulsory to stream almost all matches not kicking off at 3pm on Saturdays.

Holt added in his letter: “Currently the EFL is taking away match day income and taking away our streams against our wishes and allowing others to sell them on for their private gain. I do not know how anyone at the EFL can argue this is right or just.”

Holt called for streaming proceeds to be split collectively, in the same way that television revenue is.

The EFL has not commented, but the decisions on streaming are taken as a collective by the 72 clubs.

Should Accrington choose to set up their own streaming service it would still be bound by the same regulations and income distribution agreements voted on by the clubs. PA understands Accrington would be in breach of EFL regulations if they offered no streaming service at all.

Clubs keep 100 per cent of the net revenue from the UK match passes they sell, with a royalty going to the EFL for other digital subscriptions such as the sale of overseas match passes.

