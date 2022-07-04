Campaigners in ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ t-shirts ‘harassed’ by Wimbledon security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaigners in ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ t-shirts ‘harassed’ by Wimbledon security

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 5.10pm Updated: July 4 2022, 8.21pm
Protesters (left to right) Will Hoyles, 39, Caleb Compton, 27, and Jason Leith, 34, who all work for Free Tibet who have come to Wimbledon to draw attention to Peng Shuai (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
Campaigners wearing “Where is Peng Shuai?” t-shirts at Wimbledon said they have been confronted by “suspicious” security staff.

The group of men said they arrived at the Championships on Monday morning via the queue but did not change into their t-shirts until they were inside the grounds.

They said they had come to Wimbledon to “raise a bit of awareness” after the conversation around the Chinese tennis player had “died down”.

The former Wimbledon doubles champion disappeared from public view last year after she accused a senior Chinese official of sexual assault in November 2021.

She later appeared on state media but observers said the appearances seemed to be staged in response to foreign pressure.

Will Hoyles, 39, one of the campaigners who works for the Free Tibet campaign, said they were quickly confronted by “suspicious” security staff as they walked around the Wimbledon grounds on Monday.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “We came trying to raise a bit of awareness but Wimbledon have managed to make it worse for themselves by harassing us.”

Peng Shuai file photo
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Mr Hoyles added: “They were asking loads of questions about what we were going to do, why we were here, you know, what we’d already done etc.

“And we told them we’d just been wandering around and we’d spoken to a few people and that’s when they seemed to get quite suspicious.”

He added that the staff told them they “should not approach anyone to talk to them”.

“They said repeatedly the club doesn’t like to be political,” he said.

“We said to them we don’t believe the message is political because we are simply asking where a tennis player is, where a Wimbledon champion is.

Peng Shuai campaigners at Wimbledon
Jason Leith from the Free Tibet group in front of the Wimbledon honours board (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)

“We think that’s a fairly easy thing to ask and I think given the support we’ve had from people around the grounds I think lots of people are asking the same question so I don’t think it’s a political message.”

Mr Hoyles said the security staff disagreed and asked if they were planning anything else before searching their bags for any flags or banners.

Jason Leith, 34, also from the Free Tibet campaign, said they took issue with the club saying they were “not political”.

He said: “We are banning Russian players and Belarusian players who have spoken out against the war but then there’s all these human rights abuses that the Chinese Communist Party have carried out but that’s absolutely fine – so it’s a double standard. It just doesn’t seem to make sense.”

The 34-year-old said they had come to Wimbledon because the noise around Peng Shuai has “kind of died down”.

“It’s Wimbledon and she’s an ex-Wimbledon champion and if there’s anywhere to go and talk about this and to get that discussion brought back up again it’s going to be here,” he added.

“We’re not protesting Wimbledon, maybe we think they should be a bit more vocal in support of the situation but we’re not here to stop anyone playing or stop anyone enjoying their time here.”

“We’re expressing our support and showing solidarity,” said Caleb Compton, 27, who is also from the Free Tibet campaign.

Mr Hoyles said they also wanted to raise awareness for the “wider issue of the engagement of sports with China”.

“The Chinese government is treated widely as just another normal government around the [world] but it’s genocide and dictatorship and for major sporting events and major sporting organisations to treat it like it’s just like any other country because of the money there is appalling and that’s something we wanted to draw attention to,” he said.

Mr Hoyles added that they were “really disappointed” but not surprised security staff approached them.

He said: “I mean you would hope that an institution like Wimbledon would give us power to speak out in support of one of its champions but not surprised.”

The group said they had come with a fourth member, a man called Alvin, who did not want to share his second name, from the group Power To HongKongers, but he had already left the grounds.

Responding to footage of the group talking to security staff on Twitter, Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith tweeted: “Dear @Wimbledon, unlike in Xi’s China, we value free speech in this country.

“People wishing to raise their voices in support of #whereisPengShuai should be allowed to do so.”

An All England Club spokesperson said: “We can confirm that four guests were approached today by security whilst walking outside No.1 Court.

“These individuals are now enjoying their day with us and continue to be able to wear their t-shirts.

“Like much of the tennis community and people around the world more broadly, we remain very concerned for Peng Shuai and we continue to support the WTA’s efforts.”

