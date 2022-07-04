Huddersfield charged by FA after fans invaded pitch in play-offs against Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huddersfield charged by FA after fans invaded pitch in play-offs against Luton

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 5.13pm
Huddersfield fans invaded the pitch after their play-off win against Luton (Tim Goode/PA)
Huddersfield have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their fans after their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final win against Luton.

Some Terriers fans invaded the pitch after their side beat Luton 1-0 in the second leg at the John Smith’s Stadium to secure a 2-1 aggregate win.

Luton boss Nathan Jones labelled some of Huddersfield’s fans “an absolute disgrace” in his post-match press conference.

Some Terriers supporters ran to the away end to taunt Luton’s fans, while Jones said he and some of his players had been abused by others.

The FA said: “Huddersfield Town FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its EFL Championship game against Luton Town FC on Monday 16 May 2022.

“It is alleged Huddersfield Town FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from using provocative and/or threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching on to the pitch at the end of the game.

“Huddersfield Town FC has until Monday 11 July 2022 to respond.”

The first leg at Kenilworth Road had ended 1-1 before Jordan Rhodes’ solitary late goal clinched the Terriers a 1-0 second-leg win and a place in the Wembley final, which they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

