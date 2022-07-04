James Fowler leaves his role as Kilmarnock’s head of football operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Fowler leaves his role as Kilmarnock’s head of football operations

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 7.43pm
James Fowler has left Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)
James Fowler has left Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)

James Fowler has left his role as Kilmarnock’s head of football operations.

The cinch Premiership newcomers say their 2012 League Cup-winning captain departed through voluntary redundancy following a “restructure”.

Fowler, who made 460 appearances for Killie, returned to Rugby Park in November 2019.

A club statement added: “James has served the club well as head of football operations. We thank him for his time with us and wish him every success in the future.

“James was passionate about the development of our younger players and helped create enhanced loan pathways for our up and coming prospects to test themselves within the SPFL pyramid and beyond.”

Former Queen of the South manager Fowler said on the Kilmarnock website: “I’ve enjoyed being back at the club during one of the most challenging periods in our history as we dealt with the impact of a global pandemic.

“I was delighted to see the club regain our Premiership status and look forward to what the future holds for Killie.

“I would like to thank the board for the opportunity and I’m confident that the team will succeed under the guidance of Derek (McInnes) and his backroom staff.”

Director Phyllis McLeish added: “James will always be welcome at Rugby Park and we wish him all the best for the future.”

