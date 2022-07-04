Edgbaston officials to investigate allegations of racist abuse among crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edgbaston officials to investigate allegations of racist abuse among crowd

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 9.02pm
Edgbaston officials have vowed to investigate allegations of racist abuse in the crowd on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA).
An investigation is to be launched into allegations of racist abuse among the crowd on day four of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston.

Officials at the Birmingham venue have vowed to look into social media claims, highlighted by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, of discriminatory language by spectators on Monday.

Responding to the allegations, a post on Edgbaston’s official Twitter account said: “We’re incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway. We’ll be investigating this ASAP.”

Rafiq retweeted a thread detailing some of the incidents along with the comment, “Disappointing to read”.

The PA news agency has contacted Edgbaston and the England and Wales Cricket Board for comment.

Rafiq’s testimony in front of a parliamentary select committee last year sparked an investigation into his claims of institutional racism at Yorkshire which resulted in ECB charges and ultimately major reforms.

The latest incidents came as England mounted a superb fightback, which left them well-placed to complete a remarkable series-saving victory on Tuesday.

Set 378 to win, England had reduced their target to 119 by the close of play on day four with seven wickets in hand, courtesy of an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 150 between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, who will resume on 76 not out and 72 not out respectively.

