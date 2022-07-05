On this day in 2014 – Mark Cavendish crashes out of Tour de France on first day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2014 – Mark Cavendish crashes out of Tour de France on first day

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 6.01am
Mark Cavendish crashed out of the first day of the Tour de France in Yorkshire on this day in 2014 (Tim Ireland/PA)
A late crash ended Mark Cavendish’s Tour de France on the opening day as the 101st event got underway in Yorkshire on this day in 2014

The Manxman had hoped to wear the yellow jersey in his mother’s home town of Harrogate after the race left Leeds on a 190.5-kilometre stage which took in the Dales.

However, Cavendish collided with Orica GreenEdge rival Simon Gerrans a little over 200 metres from the line in the Yorkshire spa town and separated the acromioclavicular (AC) joint between his right shoulder and collarbone after crashing to the floor.

Mark Cavendish limps over the line with an injured shoulder
Cavendish sustained a shoulder injury after a crash close to the finish line (Martin Rickett/PA)

He rode gingerly back to his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team bus holding his side before being taken away in an ambulance with his wife Peta Todd and children following in a team car. An MRI scan that night ended his Tour.

“I’m absolutely devastated,” said Cavendish ahead of the next day’s stage from York to Sheffield.

“We knew straight away. I normally bounce back from crashes quite well; I assessed my body yesterday and for the first time in my career I knew something was wrong.

“I held a bit of optimism that it was maybe just swelling and would go down overnight, but it’s actually worse and it’s not possible to start from a medical point of view.”

It was the first time since 2008 – when he left prematurely to prepare for the Beijing Olympics – that Cavendish had not completed the Tour.

