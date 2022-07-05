Nick Kyrgios is good for tennis – Wimbledon last-eight opponent Cristian Garin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nick Kyrgios is good for tennis – Wimbledon last-eight opponent Cristian Garin

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 9.02am
Nick Kyrgios acknowledges the crowd after his five-set win over Brandon Nakashima (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Cristian Garin feels Wimbledon quarter-final opponent Nick Kyrgios is “good for tennis” despite the controversy surrounding the Australian at SW19.

Kyrgios beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Monday to make the last eight at the All England Club for a second time, the same number of fines he has received during this tournament.

The world number 40 received a 10,000 US dollars (£8,260) punishment after he admitted to spitting in the direction of a spectator who had heckled him during the first-round tie against Paul Jubb, and a 4,000 dollars (£3,300) fine for swearing during Saturday’s fiery clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nick Kyrgios is through to the quarter-finals
Nick Kyrgios is through to the quarter-finals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A third punishment could be on the horizon given Kyrgios, who has regularly clashed with line judges at this grand slam, broke the strict dress code at Wimbledon when he wore red Air Jordan trainers and a red cap for an on-court interview following his most recent victory.

But Garin, who needed four hours and 34 minutes to stun Alex De Minaur in his fourth-round match, insisted: “I think Nick is very good player. For me, maybe the best serve on tour.

“Yeah, I’m in quarter-finals, you know you will play the best players in the world. He is for me one of the guys that I like to watch. He’s very good for tennis.

“I think Nick has to be seeded because he for me is one of the best players on the tour and on grass obviously. I mean, the opportunities you have to build. If we are in this round, we both beat good players.

“I don’t see like an opportunity. I just want to enjoy, play my best, and fight every point as I always do.”

Kyrgios stepped on court to face Nakashima with his fellow Australian De Minaur two sets up against Garin.

The Chilean produced a sensational comeback and saved two match points before he edged a thrilling tie-break to claim a 2-6 5-7 7-6 (3) 6-4 7-6 (6) victory.

“I look at it as a big opportunity,” Kyrgios admitted.

“Garin is obviously playing great tennis. I walked on Centre Court with seeing the score two sets to love De Minaur. They were in a battle.

“I was expecting to play Alex. I think Alex is a bit more comfortable on the grass. Then when I walked off the court and I got told it was Garin. It was surprising.

“I look at it as an opportunity but I need to do so many things before that match to get ready.”

