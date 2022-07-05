Ireland captain Johnny Sexton ‘good to go’ for second Test against New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton ‘good to go’ for second Test against New Zealand

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 10.43am Updated: July 5 2022, 11.41am
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is in contention for the second Test against New Zealand (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is in contention for the second Test against New Zealand (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been declared “good to go” for Saturday’s second Test against New Zealand.

Sexton was taken off with suspected concussion during the first half of his country’s 42-19 defeat to the All Blacks in the series opener in Auckland.

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt confirmed the 36-year-old will be available for selection in Dunedin.

“Johnny is fine,” Catt said on Tuesday.

“Johnny’s fit, Johnny has passed every test that he needs to pass, so from our point of view he’s good to go.”

Sexton, who turns 37 next week, was not allowed to return to the Eden Park pitch on Saturday after slipping and colliding with New Zealand captain Sam Cane.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said after the game that his skipper had passed a second head injury assessment and refused to rule him out of the remainder of the tour.

Joey Carbery, who provided fly-half cover last autumn and in the Six Nations, came off the bench to once again deputise for Sexton.

“He (Sexton) is a massive cog in there but I think Joey came on and did well,” said Catt.

“We got back up again and this is what touring is all about, our ability to adapt to what gets thrown at us and I think we’ve done that pretty well, so let’s hope it continues.”

Ireland face an uphill task to remain alive in the series after fading from a strong start to suffer a comprehensive defeat in the first of three Tests.

Joey Carbery, pictured, replaced Johnny Sexton in Auckland
Joey Carbery replaced Johnny Sexton in Auckland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Catt warned that the Irish camp cannot afford to “feel sorry for ourselves”.

“The nice thing is we’ve got another opportunity against some of the best players in the world,” he said.

“It’s a great a challenge for the squad as a group, how we pick ourselves up from Saturday, and let’s see how strong we really are.

“A lot of them haven’t toured, so it is very different.

“They’re away from home, it’s just relentless, especially with the midweek games (against the Maori All Blacks) as well, backing up, becoming tough, becoming resilient.

“And I think being able to pick yourself up every single training session is important because we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves or muck about.”

New Zealand pair Sam Whitelock and Tupou Vaa’i have been ruled out of the upcoming clash at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Veteran lock Whitelock, who became the All Blacks’ second most-capped player when he made his 133rd Test appearance at the weekend, is sidelined due to self-reported delayed concussion.

“It’s a big blow for them,” said Catt. “Sam’s played some amazing games and is a brilliant rugby player.

“But we’re under no illusions, the next person stepping in is not that far behind Sam, so it’s us focusing on our processes and getting our accuracy right.”

Vaa’i has tested positive for Covid-19, with Patrick Tuipulotu called up as a replacement by head coach Ian Foster.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]