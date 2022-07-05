Karamoko Dembele leaves Celtic to join Ligue 1 club Brest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Karamoko Dembele leaves Celtic to join Ligue 1 club Brest

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 11.50am Updated: July 5 2022, 12.14pm
Karamoko Dembele has left Celtic (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Karamoko Dembele has left Celtic (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Karamoko Dembele has confirmed his departure from Celtic by signing for French top-flight club Brest.

The 19-year-old’s Celtic Park contract expired this summer and he has signed a four-year deal with Brest, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season.

There were high hopes for Dembele at Celtic following some eye-catching performances in the academy teams and the attacking midfielder turned out for the under-20s at the age of 13.

Neil Lennon then handed him a first-team debut at the age of 16, but he departed having played only 10 first-team matches.

Dembele looked like he might stake a claim under Ange Postecoglou 12 months ago but he suffered an ankle injury in a heavy challenge during an early pre-season game and eventually had to undergo surgery.

The London-born player made two substitute appearances in March but there was no sign of a major first-team breakthrough and his departure comes as little surprise.

Dembele in action for Scotland Under-16s (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dembele in action for Scotland Under-16s (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dembele told his new club’s website: “I have come to Brest because I saw that the project presented by (sporting director) Greg Lorenzi was good.

“It’s something that suits me and I think I can have some playing time here. It was a great opportunity that presented itself to me and it interested me.”

Dembele has represented both Scotland and England at youth level and is also eligible for Ivory Coast.

Tom Rogic
Tom Rogic left Celtic in May (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, there are concerns over the future of another midfielder who departed Celtic Park this summer.

Tom Rogic pulled out of Australia’s successful World Cup play-off campaign in June for personal reasons and Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold has yet to hear from the 29-year-old.

Rogic surprisingly quit Celtic in May for a new challenge and is yet to sign for a new club.

Quoted by Fox Football in Australia, Arnold said: “I haven’t read anything, I haven’t seen anything… I texted him and didn’t get a reply. I am concerned about Tommy but I know the PFA are looking into it.”

Arnold plans to finalise his World Cup selections after Australia meet New Zealand in a double header in September with Rogic among his key players in recent years.

