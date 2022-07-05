Paris St Germain confirm Mauricio Pochettino departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paris St Germain confirm Mauricio Pochettino departure

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 11.54am
Mauricio Pochettino has left Paris St Germain (Tim Goode/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino has left Paris St Germain (Tim Goode/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino has left Paris St Germain as the Ligue 1 club prepare to announce former Nice boss Christophe Galtier as his replacement.

Pochettino had a year remaining on his current contract but speculation over his future had intensified following his failure to get the club beyond the last 16 of the Champions League, having made the semi-finals the previous year.

The former Tottenham and Southampton manager departs after only 18 months in the post, in which he won the title by 15 points last season.

“Paris St Germain confirms that it has ended its collaboration with Mauricio Pochettino,” said a statement.

“The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”

Galtier, the 55-year-old former Portsmouth assistant manager who guided PSG’s Ligue 1 rivals Nice to fifth place before leaving last month, is set to be announced as the new coach on Tuesday.

