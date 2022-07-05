She got lucky in 2012 – Claressa Shields aiming to settle Savannah Marshall feud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
She got lucky in 2012 – Claressa Shields aiming to settle Savannah Marshall feud

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 3.37pm
Claressa Shields, pictured, is fighting Savannah Marshall in September (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Claressa Shields, pictured, is fighting Savannah Marshall in September (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall both vowed to settle a 10-year feud on the “biggest night in women’s boxing history”.

American Shields and Hartlepool’s Marshall will square off for undisputed middleweight world champion status at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday, September 10.

Shields boasts the WBC, IBF, WBA and Ring magazine titles, with Marshall holding the WBO belt.

Both fighters are unbeaten in 12 professional fights, but Marshall defeated Shields in amateur action at the London 2012 Olympics.

That 2012 bout still plays on both fighters’ minds, and at London’s opulent Banking Hall in the heart of the city, the duo admitted their desire to settle a decade-long feud.

“This has to be the biggest story in women’s boxing; this will be the biggest night in women’s boxing history,” said promoter Ben Shalom.

“It’s an all-women card for the first time ever, and it’s not on box office. It’s taken so much to get this fight on, I would like to thank the promoters on both sides.

“It’s been going on 10 years, since the 2012 Olympics. Now we’re here 10 years later, at the 02.”

Shields lifted the lid on her festering frustrations from that loss to Marshall in London, vowing to avenge the loss in the very same city.

Savannah Marshall
Savannah Marshall is undefeated (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“She got lucky in 2012 but she won’t get lucky in 2022,” said Shields.

“I was 17, also London was hosting the Olympics, and they also favoured her. I’d never scored eight points in any fight, I just scored 30 points the day before.

“I was 17, she couldn’t shake me, she didn’t drop me. But all of a sudden she’s a knockout puncher. I don’t hate anyone. But I really do have a huge dislike for her.

“They’re saying she’s a big knockout puncher, she’s the only blemish on my record and that she has the recipe to beat me. My job is to show the world that she doesn’t.

“I don’t reign supreme in three different weight classes for no reason.”

British world champion Marshall remained calm and unfazed as the two boxers indulged in verbal sparring, pledging to dismantle Shields’ reputation.

Shields’ nickname is the GWOAT – the greatest woman of all time – and Marshall offered relative disdain for that moniker.

“This has been a long, long time coming but we’re here now,” said Marshall.

“Come September 10 I will be the new undisputed champion of the world. I’m a fan of Claressa Shields, what she’s done for the sport is amazing, she’s a pioneer.

“But the reality is, she doesn’t beat me, she didn’t before and she won’t again. That defeat to me, it kills her, look, it absolutely burns inside.

“I’m not just going to beat you, I’m going to outbox you. I’m going to put an end to all this GWOAT rubbish.”

