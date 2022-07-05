Carol Thomas: England selling out Euros shows how far women’s football has come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Carol Thomas: England selling out Euros shows how far women’s football has come

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 4.05pm
Carol Thomas captained England in the first Women’s Euros in 1984 (James Speakman/PA)
Carol Thomas captained England in the first Women’s Euros in 1984 (James Speakman/PA)

Former England captain Carol Thomas said a sold-out Wembley would have been in her “wildest dreams” when she led the side to the 1984 Women’s Euros final.

Thomas was skipper of the national side in the first edition of the tournament, which had only four teams, including a two-legged final which England lost on penalties to Sweden.

Having been the first woman to win 50 caps for England, and captain the side in seven consecutive tournaments, Thomas also remains one of only four people, man or woman, to have captained England to a major tournament final, along with Bobby Moore, Harry Kane and Faye White.

England kick off their 2022 tournament on Wednesday in front of a sell-out crowd at Old Trafford against Austria.

Envisioning a sold-out Old Trafford and Wembley is a far cry from what Thomas recalls from her playing days.

“At that time, it was a great honour to get selected for England, obviously, and we all had full-time jobs in those days, so we went to work nine to five and then – because we were playing for England – we needed to do that extra training,” Thomas, who is working with LinkedIn, who are a national sponsor of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, told the PA news agency.

“So we’d come home from work and do extra training on our own, basically, and then we’d do training for our local club teams, so it was quite busy, but well worth it.”

Thomas alongside current England head coach Sarina Wiegman
Thomas alongside current England head coach Sarina Wiegman (Tim Goode/PA)

During her career, England were often confined to playing at non-league stadiums and, when Thomas made her debut in 1974, it was just three years after the Football Association had lifted its 50-year ban on women playing football.

“It was difficult but we had a good squad of players and, as I said, we did extra training and we enjoyed playing and representing our country,” added Thomas.

“So, really, we didn’t think about it as being a hardship. I mean, it was hard, because we had to pay money to play for our country really.

“A lot of the girls had to take holidays to play England games. I was lucky, who I worked for in Hull, they gave me time off, so it didn’t cost me any holidays or anything like that, but there was quite a few girls who had to use holidays and some that couldn’t get to matches because of that.”

When asked what she would have thought of England selling over 500,000 tickets for a home Women’s Euros, Thomas said: “That would have been in our wildest dreams. To think that, years in the future, they’d be playing a Women’s Euros in this country.

“Old Trafford is a 70,000 sell-out and the final at Wembley, that’s a sell-out, so it’s just amazing and shows how far women’s football has come, which is a good thing.”

:: Carol Thomas was speaking to the PA news agency while on a walk from Crewe, the site of the first women’s Euros match in 1984, to Old Trafford as part of LinkedIn’s ‘Follow in Her Footsteps’ campaign to spotlight female role models.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier