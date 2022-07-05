Liam Donnelly joins Kilmarnock after Motherwell exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Donnelly joins Kilmarnock after Motherwell exit

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 4.15pm
Liam Donnelly has joined Kilmarnock (Liam McBurney/PA)


Northern Ireland international Liam Donnelly is relishing the prospect of working with Derek McInnes after joining Kilmarnock.

The midfielder has signed a one-year contract at Rugby Park after leaving Motherwell.

The 26-year-old former Hartlepool player spent four years at Fir Park before his contract expired in the summer.

Donnelly, who was linked with a potential move to Celtic before missing the 2020-21 campaign with a knee injury, joins fellow Northern Irish players Kyle Lafferty, Brad Lyons and Lee Hodson in Ayrshire.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he told the club’s website. “After speaking to the manager and having played against Kilmarnock before, I know the size of the club and I was immediately attracted to coming here when I heard about Killie’s interest.

“The manager’s pedigree is clear and he showed that he wanted me, which is always a big factor for a player and I’m buzzing to get the deal sorted.

“I can’t wait to get going. There’s obviously a few Northern Irish boys here already and I know Liam Polworth from my time at Motherwell so that should make the settling-in period a bit easier.”

