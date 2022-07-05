Burnley sign Samuel Bastien from Standard Liege for undisclosed fee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Burnley sign Samuel Bastien from Standard Liege for undisclosed fee

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 4.39pm Updated: July 5 2022, 6.13pm
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has made midfielder Samuel Bastien the Clarets’ fifth summer signing (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has made midfielder Samuel Bastien the Clarets’ fifth summer signing (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Vincent Kompany has hailed Samuel Bastien as a “great addition” after making the Standard Liege midfielder Burnley’s fifth summer signing.

Bastien, 25, has signed a three-year deal at Turf Moor after joining for an undisclosed fee.

Burnley boss Kompany told the club website: “Samuel is a great addition to our team.

“He is a high-energy midfielder, who can link up play, works very hard and recovers the ball well.

“We are delighted to add Samuel to the group and look forward to welcoming him to our squad.”

Bastien, an Anderlecht academy product, made 123 appearances and scored 12 goals in four seasons at Liege after a two-year spell in Italy at Chievo Verona.

He represented Belgium at under-19 and under-21 level before opting to represent the Democratic Republic of Congo senior side.

Bastien said: “I’m very proud to join Burnley Football Club. I’m excited to discover the Championship, in my new colours.

“I can’t wait to get started, begin pre-season and meet my new team-mates.”

Burnley have also confirmed that Holland striker Wout Weghorst has joined Turkish club Besiktas on a season-long loan.

Weghorst signed a three-and-a-half-year Clarets contract in January, joining from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million fee.

The 29-year-old scored just twice in 20 appearances as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]