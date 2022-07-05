Ross County sign goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on loan from Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County sign goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on loan from Sheffield United

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 4.57pm
Jake Eastwood has returned to Scotland (Tim Goode/PA)
Ross County have confirmed the signing of former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on a season-long loan from Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old joined County at their pre-season training camp in Verona last week and has finalised his latest loan move.

Eastwood has spent time at the likes of Chesterfield, Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Rochdale, as well as Kilmarnock.

The Rotherham-born keeper, who signed a new two-year deal with the Blades last week, will be looking for better fortune in his second spell in the cinch Premiership.

He made his Killie debut against Hibernian on the opening day of the 2020-21 season at Easter Road but conceded a poor goal inside five minutes after racing out of his box, and went off at half-time with a thigh injury which ruled him out for three months.

Eastwood, who will compete with Ross Laidlaw for the number-one spot at County, only made one more appearance for Kilmarnock, in the League Cup, before joining Grimsby in the second half of the season.

County manager Malky Mackay told his club’s website: “Jake is a goalkeeper that has tested himself across different leagues during his career so far and has worked with some really good goalkeepers and coaches.

“We are delighted he has joined us for the current campaign, and I would like to thank Sheffield United for seeing Ross County as the place where Jake can really challenge himself this season.”

