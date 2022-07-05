Forest promotion hero Brice Samba set to leave after Lens contact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Forest promotion hero Brice Samba set to leave after Lens contact

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 5.37pm
Nottingham Forest have reached agreement with Lens for the transfer of goalkeeper Brice Samba (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottingham Forest have reached agreement with Lens for the transfer of goalkeeper Brice Samba (Mike Egerton/PA)

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have confirmed they have reached agreement with Lens for promotion hero Brice Samba to join the Ligue 1 club.

The 28-year-old Congolese goalkeeper, who saved three penalties in last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final shoot-out against Sheffield United before keeping a clean sheet against Huddersfield at Wembley, has left the City Ground after three years.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with RC Lens for goalkeeper Brice Samba to join the Ligue 1 club.

“Samba, 28, joined The Reds from Caen in 2019 and made 125 appearances across all competitions, including 45 games in the latest season when promotion was clinched to the Premier League via the play-offs.

“Arguably his most iconic moment in a Forest shirt came in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against Sheffield United, when his three saves in the penalty shoot-out helped the Reds secure a place at Wembley, where we subsequently clinched promotion against Huddersfield Town.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to wish Brice the very best in his next challenge.”

Samba will be replaced by Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, who has completed a season-long loan move to the City Ground.

(L-R) Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba, Brennan Johnson, Djed Spence and Cafu celebrate reaching the Sky Bet Championship play off final after victory over Sheffield United
(L-R) Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba, Brennan Johnson, Djed Spence and Cafu celebrate reaching the Sky Bet Championship play off final after victory over Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Taking his leave of the club in a message posted on his official Twitter account, he said: “To the fans, to my partners, my coaches, to the staff and everyone at the club.

“Anyone that I’ve met that have helped me during my time here, thank you so much. I’ll keep these memories close to my heart. I’ve never felt anything like this before. Forever Forest.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]