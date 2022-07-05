Rangers ‘have work cut out’ to replace Joe Aribo if he goes – Simon Donnelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Rangers ‘have work cut out’ to replace Joe Aribo if he goes – Simon Donnelly

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 7.09pm
Joe Aribo, left, could be on his way out of Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Joe Aribo, left, could be on his way out of Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rangers have been warned that they face a major challenge if they have to replace Joe Aribo.

The Nigeria midfielder has reportedly rejected the offer of a new Ibrox contract and could be on his way out of Ibrox in the coming weeks.

The former Charlton player has only a year left on his contract and Rangers will likely need to sell him before the August transfer deadline to ensure a major fee.

The versatile 25-year-old has scored 26 goals in three seasons for Gers and has been a key player under Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The likes of Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Gerrard’s Aston Villa and Fulham have been linked with interest and former Celtic attacker Simon Donnelly believes Aribo’s loss would be a major blow to Rangers.

“He’s a player that can make things happen, that can go past an opponent and open things up with his ability,” Donnelly told the Go Radio Football Show. “There’s not many of those around.

“Up until the turn of the year, I thought he was Rangers’ best player last season.

“He tailed off a bit, he wasn’t as potent as he had been before (the African Cup of Nations), and from a Celtic perspective I was quite happy that he came back and dropped off a bit.

“But I think he is a threat. Because he can go past someone, he can score a goal, it’s obvious that teams come looking.

“Has he had his head turned maybe by the English Premier League? Possibly, if he has knocked something back from Rangers.

“He will be a big one to fill, that will be a challenge. He has been a really good player for Rangers and I think they will have their work cut out trying to fill that void.

“Gio will have to look hard to get somebody of that quality to replace him.”

