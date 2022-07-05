Novak Djokovic’s toilet break helped inspire quarter-final comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Novak Djokovic’s toilet break helped inspire quarter-final comeback

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 7.45pm
Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Jannik Sinner (Aaron Chown/PA)
Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Jannik Sinner (Aaron Chown/PA)

Novak Djokovic stayed on course to reclaim his place on the Wimbledon throne after a pep talk in the toilet.

The defending champion’s bid for a fourth consecutive title was heading down the pan when Italian youngster Jannik Sinner won the first two sets.

But for the seventh time in his career, 20-time grand slam winner Djokovic overturned a two-set deficit to win 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2.

Djokovic said: “He was the better player for the first two sets, but I had a toilet break and a pep talk in the mirror – it’s true – sometimes these things are necessary. The toilet break was the turning point.

“There was no aggression there. It was just a pep talk, a positive talk. As negative and down you feel on yourself in those moments, it really gives you an effect.

“So that’s what I have done. I’ve done that after I lost two sets in the final of Roland Garros, and today it worked. It doesn’t always work. It’s not a guarantee it will always work.

“But I just felt like I had to change something. I was not playing well, I was not feeling well on the court, I was dominated by Sinner.

“Thankfully grand slams are played in best-of-five, so I had opportunity to come back.”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Jannik Sinner pushed the defending champion all the way (Aaron Chown/PA)

Amazingly, it means Djokovic has still not lost a match on Centre Court in nine years – since Andy Murray beat him in the 2013 final.

His only two defeats since, to Sam Querrey in 2016 and a retirement against Tomas Berdych a year later, came on Court One.

As things stand Djokovic will not be able to play at the US Open as unvaccinated people are still banned from travelling to the States.

Having also been barred from the Australian Open and beaten by Rafael Nadal in France, Wimbledon could be Djokovic’s only chance to add to his grand-slam tally and move back to within one of 22-time major winner Nadal.

However, he added: “I wouldn’t necessarily say that I have completely new motivation because of the circumstances.

“I feel always very motivated and inspired to play the best tennis on the grand slams, particularly here. I mean, this is arguably the most important tournament in the history of our sport.

“What happens after Wimbledon is really, you know, is unpredictable at the moment, so I don’t pay attention too much to that. I try to focus my thoughts here, and then we will see what happens afterwards.”

Djokovic will face Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals.

