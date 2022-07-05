Cameron Norrie joins list of Open era British men’s semi-finalists at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie joins list of Open era British men’s semi-finalists at Wimbledon

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 8.43pm
Andy Murray, Roger Taylor and Tim Henman (PA)
Cameron Norrie has become only the fourth British man to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon in the Open era.

The British number one beat Belgium’s David Goffin in five sets and will face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the last four.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Britain’s previous three male semi-finalists.

Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor made two semi-finals in the 1970s (PA)

Sheffield-born Taylor won six singles titles and 10 doubles titles during the 1960s and 1970s and, in the Open era, reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 1970 and 1973.

The first run saw him pull off a major shock by beating defending champion Rod Laver en route.

However, he lost to Ken Rosewall at that Championships and was beaten by unfancied Jan Kodes, who went on to win the title, three years later.

Tim Henman

Wimbledon Henman v Ivanisevic
The rain cost Tim Henman in 2001 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Nearly-man Henman reached four semi-finals, in 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2002, and agonisingly lost them all.

The 2001 defeat was the most painful as he led wild card Goran Ivanisevic 2-1 with a break of serve in the fourth set when the weather intervened and upset his momentum. Ivanisevic went on to win the match after it carried over into the next day, and beat Pat Rafter in the final.

Each time Henman lost to the eventual champion; Peter Sampras (twice) and Lleyton Hewitt.

Andy Murray

Tennis – 2009 Wimbledon Championships – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Andy Murray lost to Andy Roddick in his first semi (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Scot Murray memorably ended 77 years of hurt by winning the title in 2013, against Novak Djokovic, and three years later by beating Milos Raonic. But he had his fair share of semi-final disappointment as well.

Murray first reached the last four in 2009, losing in four sets to Andy Roddick. Rafael Nadal accounted for him at the same stage in 2010 and 2011, before Murray beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach the 2012 final, where he lost to Roger Federer.

Now 35, Murray’s Wimbledon this year ended in the second round to John Isner.

