Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie keeps British hopes alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie keeps British hopes alive

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 8.53pm
Cameron Norrie celebrates winning his Wimbledon quarter-final with David Goffin (John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie celebrates winning his Wimbledon quarter-final with David Goffin (John Walton/PA)

Cameron Norrie put British fans through the wringer before he downed David Goffin in five sets to progress into the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.

Norrie twice recovered from a set down to book a meeting with 2021 winner Novak Djokovic, who had to fight back from two sets down to beat young star Jannik Sinner.

In the women’s side of the draw, Ons Jabeur made it 10 wins in a row on grass this summer and will face “barbeque buddy” and mum-of-two Tatjana Maria after both won thrilling encounters on Tuesday in SW19.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best of day nine.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Germany’s Tatjana Maria shared a long hug with compatriot Jule Niemeier after they produced an epic back and forth quarter-final tie on Court One (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Royals bring luck

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate Cameron Norrie’s victory on Court One alongside Tim Henman (John Walton/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ditched the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Norrie’s marathon battle with Goffin.

After they witnessed Djokovic’s five-setter with Sinner, Kate still had plenty of appetite for more tennis and sat next to Tim Henman midway through the second quarter-final tie on Court One.

With Norrie two sets to one down, William joined his wife and former SW19 semi-finalist Henman to cheer on the British number one to a decider and they proved a lucky charm as the home favourite went on to achieve a milestone win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]