Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal bid for a calendar year slam faces American test

Rafael Nadal’s pursuit of a calendar year grand slam will be tested on the 10th day of the Championships at Wimbledon.

Nadal, a two-time winner at the All England Club, will take on Taylor Fritz in a repeat of their Indian Wells final in March where the American triumphed.

Simona Halep will also be back on Centre Court again and Nick Kyrgios will aim to make the semi-final of a grand slam for the first time when he faces Cristian Garin on Court One.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the start of the second week.

Order of Play

WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST) Halep vs AnisimovaFritz vs Nadal#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2022

Brit watch

Match of the Day

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner produced a belter on Centre Court on Tuesday and another battle between young and old will kick off the action on Wimbledon’s biggest stage.

Simona Halep won at the All England Club in 2019 and has been one of the most consistent performers in the women’s game for the best part of a decade but will face a familiar opponent in up-and-coming star Amanda Anisimova in the last eight.

Anisimova, 20, beat Halep as a teenager at the French Open at the same stage three years ago. It has been a different story since, with the former world number one thrashing the youngster on clay and most recently at the Bad Homburg Open on grass, but both have confidence after some superb wins in SW19.

British takeover on Court Two

While Cameron Norrie earns a well-deserved rest on Wednesday, there is plenty of other British interest. Joe Salisbury, the number one men’s doubles player in the world, will partner up with Rajeev Ram for a quarter-final tie on Court Two.

Greg Rusedski and Anne Keothavong will play on the same court in the invitation mixed doubles before Neal Skupski, who saw brother Ken retire from tennis this week, will try to reach the final of the mixed doubles with American Desirae Krawczyk in the final match on the court.

