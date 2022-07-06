Football rumours: Chelsea close in on Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Chelsea close in on Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 7.15am Updated: July 6 2022, 8.05am
Chelsea are hoping to complete the signing of either one of their top targets, Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake, this week, according to the Evening Standard (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chelsea are hoping to complete the signing of either one of their top targets, Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake, this week, according to the Evening Standard (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Chelsea are hoping to complete the signing of either one of their top targets, Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake, this week, according to the Evening Standard. The paper writes a new centre-back is a priority for Thomas Tuchel but 22-year-old Juventus player De Ligt is reportedly highly sought by Bayern Munich. Discussions with Manchester City over 27-year-old Ake are “thought to be more advanced”.

Tottenham are keen to sign 25-year-old Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper reports that despite anticipated success in signing Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, boss Antonio Conte is still keen to get Torres on board.

Newcastle are frustrated by a high price tag on Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby but have not given up hope, according to The Daily Telegraph. The 22-year-old has been valued at £60million and talks are in deadlock, but interest from fans is making it difficult for Newcastle to walk away.

Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby celebrates scoring their side’s third goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League, Group G match at BayArena, Leverkusen. Picture date: Thursday November 25, 2021.
Moussa Diaby (PA/DPA)

And the Nottingham Post reports that Nottingham Forest are in talks with Bayern Munich over 24-year-old left-back Omar Richards. Richards is available for around £8.5m this summer, a year after joining the German side.

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Sky Sports reports the 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder has signed with Juventus on a four-year contract.

Aaron Hickey: The Guardian reports Brentford will confirm the signing of the 20-year-old defender from Bologna.

