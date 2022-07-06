Manchester United accept Fulham offer for Andreas Pereira By Press Association July 6 2022, 9.09am Updated: July 6 2022, 9.13am Andreas Pereira could be joining Fulham (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fulham have had an offer accepted by Manchester United for midfielder Andreas Pereira, the PA news agency understands. The 26-year-old progressed through the Old Trafford youth system after joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2011. Pereira has made 75 first-team appearances for United, who have loaned him out to Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo down the years. Andreas Pereira has been on loan at Flamengo in Brazil (Ivan Valencia/AP) The Brazil international recently returned from a spell at the latter and could now be making a permanent exit to Fulham. PA understands that the promoted club have seen their offer of an initial £8million and a further £2m in potential add-ons accepted by United. The deal would include a 20 per cent sell-on clause but an agreement has yet to be signed. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close