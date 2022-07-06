I have unfinished business – Moeen Ali to rejoin Warwickshire after Pears exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I have unfinished business – Moeen Ali to rejoin Warwickshire after Pears exit

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 9.21am
Moeen Ali is returning to Warwickshire (Mike Egerton/PA)

All-rounder Moeen Ali has called time on his long association with Worcestershire after deciding to rejoin Warwickshire this summer.

The 35-year-old came through the Warwickshire ranks and made his first-class debut there in 2005 before joining the Pears the following year.

Ali has been with Worcestershire ever since, playing almost 350 games across all formats, scoring more than 13,000 runs and taking over 300 wickets.

The Birmingham-born all-rounder has won three trophies during that time, including the 2018 Vitality Blast title, and is now returning to Warwickshire.

Yorkshire had made a move for Ali but he has signed a three-year white-ball contract with his hometown team, who he is also available to play red-ball cricket for as part of a pay-as-you-play clause in the deal.

“I’m delighted to return home to Edgbaston,” Ali said. “I was born and raised just a few miles away from the stadium, with my life always centred around Birmingham.

“When the opportunity presented itself, it was a decision I couldn’t say no to and I believe I have unfinished business at the Bears.

“I’m incredibly excited to be back and to play in front of the best atmosphere in world cricket. It’s a place that has so much history and players always have memories and stories of playing here.

“I’m looking forward to contributing and be part of hopefully something special.”

On leaving Worcestershire, he added: “I’m sad to be leaving Worcestershire after so long and have loved every minute of it. I’ve played with some amazing people and owe a huge thanks to the club for bringing me here and giving me the platform to perform.”

Ali retired from Test cricket last September after winning 64 caps over seven years but has made it clear he would reverse that decision to play in England’s tour of Pakistan later this year.

This winter’s trip to Pakistan always seemed the most attractive option for the 35-year-old all-rounder, given his family’s links to the country and England’s likely need for additional spin bowling options.

