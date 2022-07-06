Chelcee Grimes and community players mark Euros by recreating 1895 team photo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelcee Grimes and community players mark Euros by recreating 1895 team photo

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 10.01am
Chelcee Grimes and community footballers teamed up to recreate the photo from 1895 (Camelot)
Chelcee Grimes and community footballers teamed up to recreate the photo from 1895 (Camelot)

The National Lottery has recreated a series of images from the first match of the British Ladies Football Club in 1895 to celebrate the start of Euro 2022.

The images feature footballer and singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes alongside a squad of community female players from around the UK.

As one of the first ever recorded photos of a women’s football team, the original images include captain Nettie Honeyball who is considered a pioneer of women’s football.

English: The British Ladies Football Club North Team - Mrs Graham's XI was a women's football (soccer) team formed by Helen Matthews in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1881. It is considered the first
The team’s first match were played in front of a crowd of 10,000 in Crouch End, North London (Camelot)

The team’s first game was played in Crouch End, North London in front of a crowd of 10,000 people, and players would only have owned one pair of boots which were heeled to ensure they were not considered to be breaking any Victorian standards of decency.

Pictured in buttoned-up blouses and bloomers, the kits were in line with the Radical Dress Movement.

Grimes, who has played for Liverpool, Fulham and Merseyside Ladies said the team from 1895 were “trailblazers of their time”.

“Hopefully these images will capture people’s imagination ahead of the Euros and make them interested in the individuals who helped tackle prejudice and progress the sport,” she said.

Nettie Honeyball
Nettie Honeyball is considered a pioneer of the women’s game (Camelot)

“I’m really passionate about getting more women and girls playing the game so it’s great to see The National Lottery is investing at the grassroots level to support the next generation of players.

“Sport really has the power to bring people together and grassroots clubs and organisations play such a vital role in giving young people the time and space to realise their full potential.”

Over the last 10 years, National Lottery players have helped invest more than £50million into football in ways which benefit the women and girls’ game.

Kerry Meekings is one of the community footballers who took part in the photo recreation.

Chelcee Grimes
Chelcee Grimes has played for Liverpool, Fulham and Merseyside Ladies (Camelot)

“It was so enjoyable to take part in recreating this iconic image – outfits aside perhaps,” Meekings said.

“As a grassroots team, to be involved in the women’s Euros is amazing for us.

“We’re so happy about the progression the game has made which is why it is all the more important to remember and look back to where it all started.”

The Euro 2022 group stages kick off when hosts England face Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

