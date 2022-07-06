Who will England coach Eddie Jones select at left wing for second Test?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who will England coach Eddie Jones select at left wing for second Test?

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 12.03pm
Joe Cokanasiga and Henry Arundell (David Davies/PA/Gary Day/AP)
Joe Cokanasiga and Henry Arundell (David Davies/PA/Gary Day/AP)

Unless head coach Eddie Jones throws a curve ball in selection, England’s left wing position for the pivotal second Test against Australia on Saturday is a shoot out between Joe Cokanasiga and Henry Arundell.

Here, the PA news agency examines the two options ahead of Thursday’s team announcement.

Joe Cokanasiga

Club: Bath
Age: 24
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 17st 9lbs
Caps: 12
Tries: 11

A force of nature with the size, strength and speed to torment defences, Cokanasiga should be setting the world alight yet he was a peripheral figure in the first Test. The big wing of Fijian heritage has been besieged by a series of family challenges, a serious knee injury and Covid, but having emerged successfully from those crises his inability to make an impact on Australia appears to be rooted in the mind. A promising start at Perth’s Optus Stadium quickly faded through his failure to go hunting for the ball or make himself available as a support runner. It was a frustrating performance from a player who needs to develop the rugby instinct to match his ferocious physical attributes.

Henry Arundell

Club: London Irish
Age: 19
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 15stones 2lbs
Caps: 1
Tries: 1

The question of whether the gamebreaking skills displayed for London Irish and the England Under 20s would transfer to the highest level was answered in mesmerising style as his seven-minute appearance as a replacement inspired a late fightback against the Wallabies that secured scoreboard respectability. Finishing a dynamic solo try and helping to set up a second made it one of the great England debuts, but starting is a different matter. With only two Premiership starts under his belt there are still shortcomings in his defensive game that would be leapt upon by the likes of Marika Koroibete and Andrew Kellaway. Over-exposing a 19-year-old with such a bright future could be harmful at this stage of his development.

