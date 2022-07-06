Red Bull to keep supporting Juri Vips despite ending contract over racist slur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Red Bull to keep supporting Juri Vips despite ending contract over racist slur

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 12.57pm
Juri Vips had his contract as test and reserve driver cancelled by Red Bull (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Juri Vips, whose contract as test and reserve driver was cancelled by Red Bull, remains a part of the team’s junior programme, the PA news agency can reveal.

Ahead of last week’s British Grand Prix, Red Bull terminated the 21-year-old Estonian’s Formula One deal following an investigation into a racist slur he used during a live gaming stream.

But it is understood Vips, who apologised “unreservedly” for using “entirely unacceptable language”, has not been stood down from Red Bull’s junior pool of drivers.

Christian Horner
Christian Horner is the Red Bull team principle (David Davies/PA).

Speaking to PA, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “We have cancelled our agreement with him (Vips) and that will undoubtedly give him time for reflection.

“Everybody at some point deserves a second chance, if they can show that they have really learnt from their mistakes.

“He is a young guy, a young kid, and we will be supporting him – even though he has had his agreement terminated – from a mental health and educational perspective. Hopefully he will learn from it.”

Vips, who joined Red Bull’s junior roster in 2018, was handed his Grand Prix debut in opening practice at the Spanish GP in May.

Juri Vips driving for Hitech in Formula Two qualifying at the British Grand Prix
Juri Vips driving for Hitech in Formula Two qualifying at the British Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He is due to complete his Formula Two season with Hitech GP and finished sixth in last weekend’s feature race. He is seventh in the overall standings of a championship which acts as a feeder series to F1.

“That is their (Hitech’s) decision and we are not funding that drive in any way,” said Horner.

“That is purely the choice of that Formula Two team and they have their own reasons for the actions they have taken.”

The build-up to last week’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone was overshadowed by the emergence of footage of Nelson Piquet using racist and homophobic language against Lewis Hamilton.

The 69-year-old triple world champion has been banned from the F1 paddock.

Horner added: “It is hugely disappointing when you see the type of comments that are made.

“We are an inclusive team. We have a very young fanbase, possibly the youngest following in Formula One, and that is incredibly important to us.

“And that is why we fully support all of Lewis’ actions and have our own initiatives that are going on internally.”

