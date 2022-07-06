Australia’s Steve Smith says England’s ‘Bazball’ is ‘good fun to joke about’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australia’s Steve Smith says England’s ‘Bazball’ is ‘good fun to joke about’

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 2.35pm
Australia batter Steve Smith has been joking about England’s ‘Bazball’ revolution (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia batter Steve Smith has queried whether England’s new attacking approach is “sustainable”.

Smith was overheard by reporters shouting ‘Bazball!’ after striking a powerful shot in net practice ahead of his side’s Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.

That is a phrase that has been used to describe the relentlessly positive approach England have adopted this summer under the leadership of Brendon McCullum, whose nickname is ‘Baz’, and Ben Stokes.

Smith has clearly being keeping a sceptical eye on his country’s Ashes rivals, who were hammered 4-0 Down Under last winter but have won their last four games and chased down a record 378 against India this week.

Brendon McCullum has made a splash since taking over as England head coach.
Brendon McCullum has made a splash since taking over as England head coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The guys just keep joking about it – I think Ronnie (head coach Andrew McDonald) has had enough of hearing about Bazball to be honest – it’s good fun to joke about,” said Smith, according to cricket.com.au.

“It’s been exciting. I’m just intrigued to see how long it lasts, if it’s sustainable. If you come in on a wicket that’s got some grass on it and Josh Hazlewood, (Pat) Cummins and (Mitchell) Starc are rolling in at you, is it going to be the same?

“I’m intrigued by it all. Is it going to work every time? I don’t know.”

