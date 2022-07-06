Huddersfield sign Connor Mahoney on a two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huddersfield sign Connor Mahoney on a two-year deal

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 3.31pm
Connor Mahoney has spent the last three seasons at Millwall (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Connor Mahoney has spent the last three seasons at Millwall (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Huddersfield have signed midfielder Connor Mahoney following his departure from Sky Bet Championship rivals Millwall.

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Terriers after his contract with Millwall expired.

Huddersfield’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club’s official website: “He’s got very natural talent and his ability with both feet allows him to play through the middle or on either flank.

“That gives us important competition alongside the likes of Sorba Thomas, Duane Holmes and Josh Koroma among others.”

Mahoney, who progressed through Accrington’s academy, has had spells at Blackburn and Bournemouth, who sold him to Millwall for £1million in 2019 after loan stints at Barnsley and Birmingham.

