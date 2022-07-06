Derby bolster squad with arrival of international trio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Derby bolster squad with arrival of international trio

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 3.59pm
Derby have completed the signings of Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and James Chester (Will Matthews/Barrington Coombs/PA)
Derby have completed the signings of Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and James Chester (Will Matthews/Barrington Coombs/PA)

Derby have strengthened their squad with the signings of international trio Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and James Chester.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Hourihane, 31, has arrived on a two-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Aston Villa, while international colleague McGoldrick, 34, has signed on for one year after being released by Sheffield United.

Defender Chester, 33, has won 35 Wales caps and heads to Pride Park on a one-year deal after leaving Stoke.

The arrival of the experienced three takes Derby’s transfer activity to six signings since their takeover by Clowes Developments was completed last week.

Hourihane told Derby’s website: “I feel like it’s an exciting time for the club. I was looking for something that would excite me, something that I could be a big part of.

“Fortunately for me I’ve played all the way up from League Two to the Premier League, so I analysed this summer being a free agent about what I want next, what do I want to achieve and be a part of, and Derby ticked all the boxes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier