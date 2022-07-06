Emma Raducanu ‘should get advice from Maria Sharapova’ on dealing with spotlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu ‘should get advice from Maria Sharapova’ on dealing with spotlight

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 5.03pm
Emma Raducanu (right) has been compared to Maria Sharapova (Simon Cooper/John Walton/PA)
Emma Raducanu (right) has been compared to Maria Sharapova (Simon Cooper/John Walton/PA)

Emma Raducanu should seek advice from Maria Sharapova about how to handle fame and expectations, according to former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli.

Having lost in the second round on her second appearance at the All England Club, Raducanu will begin the build-up to her defence of the US Open title that rocketed her to stardom.

Sharapova experienced something similar after winning Wimbledon aged 17 but balanced demands on and off the court very effectively through her career, going on to win four more grand slam titles before retiring two years ago.

Raducanu shrugged off talk of pressure after losing to Caroline Garcia last week but, having gained A-list celebrity status and signed a raft of high-end sponsorship deals, the attention surrounding her is only set to increase.

Bartoli said: “For Emma, because she won so young, obviously with all the contracts and sponsorships she has signed, the pressure she has to face – I mean, I cannot start to imagine it.

“It is so massive. It takes someone so special to handle it. She probably should maybe get some advice from Maria Sharapova, who has been able to do it. It took Maria a little bit of time before she got the second one (grand slam) but then she went on to five in total.

“You have to be kind with yourself. Give yourself a little bit of time. You just need to get those strong results every time, it might not be winning, but quarters, semis, maybe a final. Then you will get your second one.

Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon as a 17-year-old
Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon as a 17-year-old (PA)

“If it is too dramatic in terms of change of results – like you win, then you lose in the first or second round – it becomes tricky mentally. You think, ‘OK, I am not even close’.

“Once you get closer and you get strong, solid results every time, then you feel like you are there, ‘OK, I am belonging here, I am in the final four or the final eight, then I can have another major breakthrough’.”

Raducanu has struggled with niggling injuries since triumphing in New York and has not yet achieved any results to suggest a second slam title is on the cards any time soon.

Major question marks also remain over her chopping and changing of coaches as she looks to rediscover the tennis that wowed the sporting world.

Emma Raducanu was beaten by Caroline Garcia in the second round of Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu was beaten by Caroline Garcia in the second round of Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

Raducanu and Sharapova share an agent in Max Eisenbud, and 2013 Wimbledon champion Bartoli continued: “Maria was on the front covers of all the magazines and she had a lot of major deals.

“I don’t know exactly how many millions of dollars Emma has been able to sign but, looking at the big picture, it looks sort of similar. And Maria was able to handle it perfectly.

“She beat Serena here and then went on to be one of the greatest champions of the game for a lot of years. For me, Maria has been an example of doing that outside of the court but being able to block it so much on the court. It was only about the match, the business and the winning. She was so good at that.

“Obviously Max was Maria’s agent for so long. I think there could be the connection there. Just getting some advice.

“When you look at the top players, they are constantly looking for some advice, tips from people to help them. Even if it is one or two per cent here or there, it makes a massive difference in the end.”

