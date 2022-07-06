Glen Young sets his sights on Test action with Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glen Young tasted Scotland A team action for the first time against Chile and is now looking for a Test cap.

The 27-year-old Edinburgh lock was a replacement in the 45-5 win in the Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK in Santiago last month, which marked the beginning of the Scots’ South American tour which also includes three matches against Argentina.

Scotland suffered a 26-18 defeat to the Pumas in San Salvador de Jujuy at the weekend but face another two Tests against Argentina over the next two Saturdays and Young is looking for a piece of the action.

He told Scottish Rugby’s official Twitter account: “I am massively keen for that. It is something I have dreamed about my whole life.

“I am 27 now. I have been a professional rugby player for nine years now. So it has not happened straight away. It has been like a carrot dangling.

“So to be so close now, I just want to crack on and get it. It would be one of the best feelings.

Glen Young, centre, is enjoying his time with Scotland A (PA)

“It ( Chile) was so good. It was one of those things you dream of as a kid, playing for Scotland.

“It was unbelievable, the whole build-up, singing the anthem, it was such an honour.”

The former Scotland Under-20 player is “really enjoying” his time on the summer tour.

He said: “I seem to have fitted in quite well and it is a really great bunch of boys and coaches to be around.

“They talk a lot about connection and welcoming in new boys into the squad so for me, being one of the new boys, it has been unreal.

“I feel very welcome in to the squad, obviously I play with the Edinburgh boys but I have got on with the the Glasgow boys and the other boys just as well.”