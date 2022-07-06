Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal produces stunning recovery to reach last four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal produces stunning recovery to reach last four

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 8.45pm
Rafael Nadal marched on into the Wimbledon semi-finals (Adam Davy/PA)
Rafael Nadal marched on into the Wimbledon semi-finals (Adam Davy/PA)

Rafael Nadal provided his own epic five-setter to stay on course for a calendar year grand slam after a dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The 22-time grand-slam champion looked down and out after going two sets to one down but dug in to move two victories away from a third title at the All England Club.

Elsewhere, the Nick Kyrgios show carried on after he eased past Cristian Garin while Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina secured the final two semi-final spots in the women’s draw.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the day 10 action.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Ten – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Nick Kyrgios celebrates after beating Cristian Garin in straight sets to reach his first grand slam semi-final (Steven Paston/PA)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Beckham in the box

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Ten – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
David Beckham and his mum Sandra in the royal box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

After the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Wimbledon on Tuesday, it was time for sporting royalty on Wednesday in the form of ex-England captain David Beckham and Olympic heroes Laura and Jason Kenny.

Beckham brought his mum Sandra along and looked pumped several times during a thrilling men’s quarter-final between Nadal and Fritz on Centre Court.

