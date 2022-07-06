Celtic boss pleased as pre-season campaign begins with big win in Austria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Celtic boss pleased as pre-season campaign begins with big win in Austria

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 9.05pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou pleased with friendly win (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou pleased with friendly win (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ange Postecoglou was pleased with the mark his Celtic side made in their 7-0 win over Wiener Viktoria in Austria.

It was the Hoops’ first pre-season game as they prepare for a new campaign and new signing Alexandro Bernabei, the Argentinian left-back, was given a start.

Youngsters Bosun Lawal, Osaze Urhoghide and Johnny Kenny also featured and the latter scored twice in the first half, with Reo Hatate, Mikey Johnston, Chris Jullien, James Forrest and Rocco Vata also finding the net.

Former Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist was one of several half-time changes, including Mathew Anderson, Ben Summers and Vata made by Postecoglou.

Josh Dede, Liam Shaw and Owen Moffat came on to give the Scottish champions an even more youthful look by the time Vata outpaced the Austrian side in the 77th minute before concluding the scoring.

In his analysis of the workout, boss Postecoglou told Celtic TV: “It is about everything. It is about fitness, it’s about playing our football, it is about standards we set, everything is included.

“Irrespective of whether it is the first game or the last game of pre-season you just want to make a mark with everything we do and for the most part it was positive.

“Obviously we have just started pre-season. The boys who played today were the ones who came in earlier and have an extra week under their belt.

“They have had a good couple of days here. We are not going into these friendly games feeling fresh because we are pushing the boys hard,

“Considering all that I think the intent and effort was good, particularly in the first half.”

On the performance of his youngsters, the former Australia boss said: “We have had guys coming in at different stages so this is a window of opportunity for the young boys to come in, experience the environment and for us to have a look at them.

“They have all equipped themselves well and realise what is required at this level.”

Celtic will face stiffer opposition when they take on Rapid Vienna on Saturday but Postecoglou said: “It doesn’t change for us, irrespective of who the opposition is we just have to keep working to our standards and our levels.

“We still have some hard work to put in with the boys and they are willing participants.

“They want it, they know this is the time to lay a strong foundation for what is ahead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]