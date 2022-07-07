Alex Cuthbert the only change in Wales’ starting line-up to face South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Cuthbert the only change in Wales’ starting line-up to face South Africa

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 12.13pm Updated: July 7 2022, 12.17pm
Alex Cuthbert has been called into the Wales team to face South Africa in the second Test
Alex Cuthbert has been called into the Wales team to face South Africa in the second Test

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has called up wing Alex Cuthbert as a solitary change to the starting line-up for Saturday’s second Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

Cuthbert, who starred in the Guinness Six Nations earlier this year, replaces Josh Adams.

Adams is on the bench, where an enforced switch sees uncapped Saracens prop Sam Wainwright taking over from Tomas Francis, who was stood down by Wales’ medical team and has returned home after suffering concussion during the 32-29 first Test defeat.

North Wales-born Wainwright, 24, was drafted into the tour squad last month as a replacement for the injured Leon Brown.

And his Test debut now awaits as Wales target a first victory over the Springboks in South Africa following an agonising loss last weekend.

In stark contrast to Pivac’s selection approach, his Springboks counterpart Jacques Nienaber made 14 alterations from the series opener in Pretoria, retaining only lock Eben Etzebeth.

Wales centre George North, meanwhile, will equal Stephen Jones’ record as the most-capped Welsh men’s international back with 104 appearances.

Pivac said: “Alex Cuthbert has been training really well. He is good in the air and runs all day. I think there will be plenty of aerial battles.

Italy v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Stadio Olimpico
George North will make a record-equalling 104th appearance (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

“Sam Wainwright has been very excited to join us. From day one he has been training really well.

“I know he is over the moon at his selection in the matchday 23, and his family are over here, so he is looking forward to a big day.”

On South Africa’s team selection, Pivac added: “It hasn’t changed our preparation at all.

“It is going to be 15 rugby players in green shirts, and we are expecting more of the same.

“They are a very experienced team no matter what combinations they put out. This side is one to be respected and not taken lightly.”

