Luis Sinisterra becomes latest new arrival at big-spending Leeds

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 12.45pm Updated: July 7 2022, 3.07pm
Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra has signed a five-year deal with Leeds (Leeds handout)
Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra has signed a five-year deal with Leeds (Leeds handout)

Leeds have completed their sixth summer signing with the arrival of Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee.

The Yorkshire club have paid a reported £21.4million for Sinisterra, taking their close-season spending to over £90million.

United said: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Colombia international Luis Sinisterra from Eredivisie outfit, Feyenoord.

“The 23-year-old arrives at Elland Road for an undisclosed fee and has penned a five-year deal, running until the summer of 2027.”

Leeds have previously signed Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and Tyler Adams since narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League in May, recouping £45m of their summer outlay earlier this week when Manchester City completed the signing of midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Sinisterra, 23, who scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in a total of 49 appearances for Feyenoord last season, is a likely replacement for Raphinha.

The Brazil winger is holding out for a summer move to Barcelona after reports Leeds had accepted a £60m bid from Chelsea.

Sinisterra has spent the last four seasons at Feyenoord, who signed him from Colombian side Once Caldas in July 2018.

He made his Eredivisie debut the following month, but his breakthrough campaign in 2019/20 was cut short due to a serious knee injury, which ruled him out for eight months.

Sinisterra, who has made five senior appearances for his country, was in sparkling form last season for Feyenoord.

He helped them reach the Europa Conference League final in May when they lost 1-0 to Roma and a third-placed finish in the Dutch top flight.

