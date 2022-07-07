Derek Chisora wages ‘war’ on Kubrat Pulev as pair grapple on stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek Chisora wages ‘war’ on Kubrat Pulev as pair grapple on stage

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 3.45pm
Derek Chisora (left) and Kubrat Pulev again squared up at a press conference ahead of their showdown at the O2 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Derek Chisora showed he is ready to “go to war” once again when he faces Kubrat Pulev at the O2 by squaring up to the Bulgarian heavyweight as they grappled on stage ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

The 38-year-old Briton is set to face Pulev in a rematch six years after the first contest between the duo in Germany, when Chisora lost a split decision for the vacant European heavyweight title.

Ahead of their 2016 fight, Chisora had sparked a mini-brawl after grabbing the back of Pulev’s head.

Thursday’s build-up press conference at the Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel started calmly enough.

Pulev serenely declared he had been through “amazing prep”, while his promoter Ivaylo Gotsev previously stated his man was ready to “send Derek Chisora into retirement” on the back of what would be a fourth consecutive loss.

However, after Pulev suggested Chisora, wearing a baseball caps and sunglasses, appeared to be “asleep”, the British heavyweight, beaten by former WBO champion Joseph Parker in December, soon talked up his own hunger for the showdown.

Following an expletive-laden tirade – during which Chisora banged a clenched fist on the table next to promoter Eddie Hearn, breaking his watchstrap in the process – the two fighters eventually posed for what were literally head-to-head photos.

After being pulled apart, they came together again when called back up onto the stage for another picture opportunity.

The men exchanged more unpleasantries before locking hands after Pulev offered his to Chisora, who held tight before leaning forward to grab the back of the Bulgarian’s head and again the security entourage had to intervene.

“In my 45 fights, it is the same chat,” Chisora had said during the press conference.

“I just want to fight – we can all sit here and say: ‘I have trained harder, have done this, it has gone really well’, but it doesn’t really matter for me.

“All I want to do is put my gumshield in, pull my gloves on, walk out into the ring and fight.”

Derek Chisora during a press conference
Derek Chisora did not pull any punches during an expletive-laden tirade (Victoria Jones/PA)

In response to Pulev’s remarks, Chisora said: “I am not not tired, just tired of your bulls*** really, but it is alright.

“We have all got plans, but when the bell goes, you know what time it is – do you want to go to the other side?

“We know his style of fighting, stay on the back foot, keep it long and boring – my style is ‘f*** it, bite on the gumshield and let’s f***ing go for it’. That is what I am bringing.

“Do me a favour – don’t worry about me. Just worry about yourself and shut up.”

Chisora added: “You (Hearn) are paying me because I have got the product – the paychecks are getting bigger and bigger. And do you know why? Because I have got the product – and the product is f***ing war.

“He is saying he is going to punch me in my mouth, I am buzzing about that. Punch me in my mouth and I am going to punch you back.

“I love fighting and the only way you can stop me is if you knock me out. If you can’t do that, you are f***ed.

“I am geared up. I am going to f***ing war, that’s it.”

Pulev has only been beaten by Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua in a 31-fight professional career and the 41-year-old is ready to face Chisora’s challenge head on.

“Everybody needs a second chance, that is why I give him one, man to man,” the Bulgarian said at the start of Thursday’s press conference.

“It is going to be a really interesting fight. We have old history and now we will see who is better than before.

“We will give everything and I am sure it will be a good fight.”

Pulev added: “He said it is war. For me this is not war. I don’t hate him, but we must stay in the sport, to be nice for the people.”

