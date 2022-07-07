England stars celebrate win in Euro 2022 opener – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association July 7 2022, 6.21pm Beth Mead scored England’s winner against Austria (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7. Football England’s players looked forward after their winning start. 𝚄𝚗𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚕 𝚊𝚝𝚖𝚘𝚜𝚙𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎 🔥𝚃𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚒𝚜 𝚓𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐, 𝚙𝚕𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚢 𝚝𝚘 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔 𝚘𝚗. 𝚂𝚎𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚘𝚗 𝙼𝚘𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚢, 𝙻𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚎𝚜 🦁#WeAreLionesses pic.twitter.com/BzJYNHXv69— Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) July 7, 2022 An unreal night kicking off the tournament at Old Trafford thank you to everyone for all of your support ⚽🦁 pic.twitter.com/71eqdrvByv— Jess Carter (@_JessCarter) July 7, 2022 𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢 𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵, 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘵𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦!𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘧𝘢𝘯𝘴, 𝘢 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵 & 𝘭𝘰𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥 𝘰𝘯 💫 🏴 pic.twitter.com/NvctTrh4Ft— Beth Mead (@bmeado9) July 7, 2022 Pele delved into the archives. Há 65 anos eu entrei em campo vestindo a camisa da Seleção Brasileira pela primeira vez. Eu era apenas um garoto de 16 anos com um sonho. Entrei no segundo tempo e tive a felicidade de fazer meu primeiro gol pelo Brasil já naquela partida. Uma emoção que jamais esquecerei. pic.twitter.com/H0PswFkuSo— Pelé (@Pele) July 7, 2022 Leeds continued to make signings. 🛬 Racking up those air miles! pic.twitter.com/X07nulz30J— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 7, 2022 A dream come true ⚽️.Let’s star @Leedsunited ⚪️🟡.#LUFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/C21cOmUR8m— Luis Sinisterra🇨🇴 (@Sinisterra29) July 7, 2022 Chelsea unveiled their new kit. A school uniform with a touch of class… 👕🎵#ItsAChelseaThing | #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/gOun3cBXoC— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 7, 2022 Charlie Austin went Down Under. 🤳 Chaz is HERE! 🤩@chazaustin10 | #BiggerBetterBrisbane pic.twitter.com/MAXg8iZiGB— Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) July 7, 2022 Neil Warnock for PM? BREAKING NEWS! 🤣#BorisJohnson #pm #No10 pic.twitter.com/EwO9z9A3U7— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) July 7, 2022 Just going through my picks for Cabinet. Last couple of positions to fill now and will get them announced #No10 #footballcabinet #pm— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) July 7, 2022 Tennis Sue Barker got in the way! Nothing like a #Wimbledon photo bomb from the legendary Sue Barker. pic.twitter.com/w0s3pvnFW7— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 7, 2022 Ons Jabeur made the SW19 final. Finals baby!! 🔥🙌 🇹🇳@Maria_Tatjana, you were amazing. An inspiration for all women athletes out there! 👏 pic.twitter.com/c3WPk6cp80— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) July 7, 2022 Cricket Stuart Broad and James Anderson were still enjoying England’s success. England were ready for the T20s. David Willey was still amazed by Yorkshire’s win. What a game of cricket!!!! 🫣 https://t.co/fy6g4U0zzF— David Willey (@david_willey) July 7, 2022 Rugby League John Bateman looked ahead to the World Cup. Officially 100 days till the @RLWC2021 kicks off in Newcastle 🏉 pic.twitter.com/8nda9rFfMg— John Bateman (@johnbateman1) July 7, 2022 Boxing Jake Paul sent Tommy Fury a new offer. I’m confident you are a scared little boy who doesn’t want to fight or understand business. I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept? https://t.co/3JtDJ3aHD4— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 7, 2022 Darts Michael van Gerwen was on holiday. Recharging with my beautiful wife, but don’t worry I’m ready for the Matchplay 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/OieEd7ynQ8— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) July 7, 2022 Swimming Adam Peaty enjoyed Wimbledon. Wimbledon 🎾🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/JvkogBHBfn— Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) July 7, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Northern Ireland prepare for Norway match after England’s win opens Euro 2022 ‘We’re ready to go’ says England boss ahead of Euro 2022 opener Joe Root relishing being a ‘rock star’ after England’s historic win over India US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick thanks well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social