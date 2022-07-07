Zhou Guanyu admits he does not know how he survived British GP accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zhou Guanyu admits he does not know how he survived British GP accident

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 6.33pm Updated: July 7 2022, 8.57pm
Zhou Guanyu crashed out early in the British Grand Prix (Tim Goode/PA)
Zhou Guanyu crashed out early in the British Grand Prix (Tim Goode/PA)

Zhou Guanyu said he does not know he survived his horrendous opening-corner accident at the British Grand Prix.

The Chinese rookie ended up wedged between a steel barrier and metal catch fencing after he was flipped upside down and out of control at 160mph.

Zhou, 23, has been given the all-clear to take part in this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg – a week after he emerged unscathed from one of the biggest crashes in recent Formula One memory.

Zhou Guanyu
Zhou Guanyu slides towards the barrier at Silverstone (Tim Goode/PA)

“When I was rolling on the ground I knew I’d be facing a massive impact because the car wasn’t stopping,” said Zhou, speaking for the first time since his extraordinary smash at Silverstone.

“I was trying to get myself in a position that was as safe as possible, just waiting for the last impact.

“Once I stopped, I didn’t know where I was because I was upside down and the next thing I felt was leaking. I wasn’t sure if I was my body or the car.

“I was stuck. I had to hold my head because it was leaning against the left-hand side, and I was more worried about if the engine caught on fire.

“I tried to switch the engine off. I knew if the fire started it would be difficult to get out. It did not hurt but the liquid was very cold on my left-hand side. I didn’t know if it was blood or if I had no feeling.

“I don’t think it can get much bigger. Nothing was going through my mind. I don’t know how I survived. Looking back, the Halo obviously saved me.”

Following Sunday’s round at the Red Bull Ring, there are two further races in France and Hungary before the sport’s August shutdown.

“I was quite happy to have a back-to-back race because if we’d have had the summer break after that it would have been terrible,” he said.

“You’d have been repeating the crash again and again, even though you’d be trying to avoid it.”

The Halo – a three-pronged titanium safety device which sits above the driver’s head – became mandatory in 2018 and has been credited with saving as many as four lives.

Lewis Hamilton avoided grave injury when Max Verstappen’s Red Bull sat on top of his Mercedes at last year’s race in Monza.

The seven-time world champion said: “The Halo saved my life last year and several drivers’ lives.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says you can’t argue with safety improvements (David Davies/PA)

“While we were not initially supportive of it because of how it looked, we were told that it provides a 17 per cent improvement on safety, and you can’t argue with that.

“There are still areas to improve – a car getting stuck behind a barrier, and a driver getting stuck, is something we’ve got to make sure doesn’t happen again.

“But it is a reminder to all those that are watching that it is a dangerous sport. We take real risks out there at crazy speed, and that shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

